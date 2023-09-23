Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WARNING FAKE NBMI (EMERAMIDE) + HOW TO TEST IT!
channel image
Sun Fruit Dan
245 Subscribers
31 views
Published Yesterday

Worldwide Supplier For NBMI (Emeramide) - http://www.sacredpurity.com/nbmi.html


What Is NBMI? (Emeramide / Irminix / OSR / OSR#1 / BDTH2) - https://bitly.ws/TtYf

NBMI (Emeramide) Starting Protocol - (Low Dose Protocol) - https://bitly.ws/TzFT

NBMI (Emeramide) Daily Protocol - https://bitly.ws/VjnA


Join My NBMI Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/emeramide


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


WARNING FAKE NBMI (EMERAMIDE) + HOW TO TEST IT!


NBMI (Emeramide / Irminix / OSR / OSR#1 / BDTH2) is a potent heavy metal chelator that is effective at chelating mercury, arsenic, gadolinium, and many other toxic heavy metals that affect people's bodies and health in many negative ways.


One thing people need to be aware of with NBMI is fake NBMI are being sold out there that are not NBMI, and you need to know how to pick a supplier for a genuine NBMI and how to test your NBMI to find out if it is fake or real.


If you want to learn about this,, watch this video from start to FINISH!


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

Keywords
osririminixbdth2nbmiemeramidefake nbmifake emeramidefake iriminixfake osrfake bdth2how to test osrhow to test nbmihow to test bdth2how to test iriminixhow to test emeramidegenuine nbmigenuine osrgenuine bdth2genuine emeramidegenuine iriminixpure osrpure nbmipure emeramidepure iriminix

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket