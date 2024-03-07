The Matrix Revealed: The Illusion of Choice Part 1: The Plan to Take Down The Satanic Cabal Was Written By The Satanic Cabal

In this monocast, Scott introduces the power Satan has in the world and his use of esoteric and exoteric dialectics to control mankind in his war against God.
***************
Vast Armies Of Satanic Beings Arranged In Battle Order Against Us | Derek Prince https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FmxDAf9OwXk
The End Game: The World As One – Gary Kah https://rumble.com/v4aqg4r-the-end-game-the-world-as-one-gary-kah.html
EXPOSING - ZIONISTS' BIGGEST SHILL BY VICTOR HUGO AND THE LAST DUTCHMAN https://www.bitchute.com/video/EU82Ze0jUreo/
AN INCONVENIENT REALITY https://www.bitchute.com/video/gXZIJPrw2ISr/
When the patient becomes the doctor. | Kevin James: Irregardless https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kl8UXR82GyU
If I Were the Devil - Paul Harvey (Good Audio) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QGrWvrGDOXg
Jamie Walden Challenges Us: Order Within the Chaos https://rumble.com/v4e26i0-jamie-walden-challenges-us-order-within-the-chaos.html
Bible Collection: Esther (2000) | Full Movie | F. Murray Abraham | Louise Lombard | Jurgen Prochnow https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ccTHkycbYXo
Powerpoint Presentation https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/h9zi641ibnef5nu22mu1n/The-Matrix-Revealed-Part-1-EDITED.pptx?rlkey=rrfux742pel54nx435wu66wkk&dl=0
OUTLINE - Part 1 The Plan to Take Down the Cabal Was Written by the Cabal - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/i9xuvzwd9rfavs5w5rm3i/Part-1-The-Plan-to-Take-Down-the-Cabal-Was-Written-by-the-Cabal-Show-Notes-EDITED.pdf?rlkey=ez39g9ytz5358mwrzzekba5ks&dl=0
The Matrix Revealed Flowchart https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/z9fxk038aqi1s8zykiqzo/The-Matrix-Revealed-Flowchart.pdf?rlkey=9jjhh3hmj6r2fbuuptaviz63a&dl=0
Deceiving with Pharmakeia for 6000 years Flowchart https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/gn661ew2prbfkbb5gykh8/Deceiving-with-Pharmakeia-for-6000-years-Flowchart.pdf?rlkey=hv012ufdwzhbm09djxgds213s&dl=0
************
To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home
To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.