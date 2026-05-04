© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🇺🇸⚔️🇮🇷 Gulf countries losing confidence in US amid Iran war – Ana Kasparian
Gulf nations thought hosting US military bases would “bolster their security but it didn’t happen” because of America’s “stupid” war on Iran, US journalist Ana Kasparian noted.
💬 “Now the real question is whether or not these Gulf countries would even be willing to host US military bases, should the US government decide to rebuild them,” Kasparian stressed.
Trump has screwed the petro-dollar and hastened the US collapse......all for MIGA
Source @TYT
-----------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!