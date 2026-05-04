🇺🇸⚔️🇮🇷 Gulf countries losing confidence in US amid Iran war – Ana Kasparian



Gulf nations thought hosting US military bases would “bolster their security but it didn’t happen” because of America’s “stupid” war on Iran, US journalist Ana Kasparian noted.



💬 “Now the real question is whether or not these Gulf countries would even be willing to host US military bases, should the US government decide to rebuild them,” Kasparian stressed.

Trump has screwed the petro-dollar and hastened the US collapse......all for MIGA

Source @TYT

-----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!