Walter & Sonica Veith - Dwelling In The Secret Place 1: Island Friendship

Dwelling in a secret place ... Episode One

»He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty.«Psalms 91:1





How often does a person want to claim this promise?

How often do we seek shelter, and only under the shadow of God's mighty wings can it be found?

Every day we are dependent on Him and come to this decision:

»I will say of the LORD, He is my refuge and my fortress: my God; in him will I trust.«Psalms 91:2





Sonica and Walter's lives were characterized by experiences that raised many questions.

Dramatic events began to unfold in their lives and two powers fought hard for the future of this couple.

Seclusion and childhood experiences determined the initial course of events until love conquered their hearts.

True love from a God who was unknown until then and who endeavored

to penetrate the couple's lives with gentleness ... imperceptibly yet significantly.

And suddenly, events began to shake the foundations of the small family ...





»Surely he shall deliver thee from the snare of the fowler, and from the noisome pestilence.« Psalms 91:3