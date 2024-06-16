Disturbed -Overburdened

Video done on/around ‎October ‎28, ‎2007



Fate is so unkind, Now I should have known, Blind leading the blind, Reaping what I've sown, If it all amounts to nothing, Why then am I standing in this line?



[Verse 1]Hell is still overburdened, I must stand and wait in line, I may never know for certain, When will be my time, How was I considered evil? Pleasures taken in this life, Someone granted me reprieval, Decades spent in strife



[Pre-Chorus] Led to nothing, Repeated in my mind, Led to nothing, If only I was born another time



[Chorus] Hell is still overburdened, I must stand and wait in line, Hell is still overburdened, How have I been so determined malign?



[Verse 2] It's the closing of the curtain, In the play that was my life, Countless chapters left unopened, Tragedies inside, I was fighting for a reason, Holy blessed homicide, Seems I have committed treason, All I've sacrificed



[Pre-Chorus]..



[Chorus]..



[Bridge], Fate is so unkind, Now I should have known, Blind leading the blind, Reaping what I've sown, If it all amounts to nothing, Why, then, am I standing in this line?



[Chorus]..

How have I been so determined malign?



Opening depiction from one of the Matrix movies.. the hope was to depict the minds of psychopaths -and/or those who make war (on humanity).

