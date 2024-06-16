© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Disturbed -Overburdened
Video done on/around October 28, 2007
Fate is so unkind, Now I should have known, Blind leading the blind, Reaping what I've sown, If it all amounts to nothing, Why then am I standing in this line?
[Verse 1]Hell is still overburdened, I must stand and wait in line, I may never know for certain, When will be my time, How was I considered evil? Pleasures taken in this life, Someone granted me reprieval, Decades spent in strife
[Pre-Chorus] Led to nothing, Repeated in my mind, Led to nothing, If only I was born another time
[Chorus] Hell is still overburdened, I must stand and wait in line, Hell is still overburdened, How have I been so determined malign?
[Verse 2] It's the closing of the curtain, In the play that was my life, Countless chapters left unopened, Tragedies inside, I was fighting for a reason, Holy blessed homicide, Seems I have committed treason, All I've sacrificed
[Pre-Chorus]..
[Chorus]..
[Bridge], Fate is so unkind, Now I should have known, Blind leading the blind, Reaping what I've sown, If it all amounts to nothing, Why, then, am I standing in this line?
[Chorus]..
How have I been so determined malign?
Opening depiction from one of the Matrix movies.. the hope was to depict the minds of psychopaths -and/or those who make war (on humanity).