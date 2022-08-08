A "sheep," or A "GOAT?" - Mass Media's influence on culture worldwide

The Antagonists say that media is filled with "religious" (Christian) stuff,



1) As if that is a bad thing

2) As if it were actually true

Instead, what is Mass Media really saturated with (And for how long)?

And how many real Christian movies are actually made per year?

Now compare it all, and the truth becomes overwhelmingly evident.

....And BTW, how does "6" always end up as the standard for everything----

(i.e. "6 feet apart," "6 feet under," "6 degrees of separation," etc., etc.)?

PS: WWW = "666" in Hebrew. +++