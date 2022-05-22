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Sons of Herod: Documented Proof Of Vatican Brutal Extermination & Genocide of Serbian Christians
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64 views • May 22, 2022
“Sons of Herod (genocide in independent state of Croatia WWII)”
Via the Orthodox Serbian “Friends of God” Foundation created by Serbian emigree to Canada Marko Sandalj.
Original YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5r1JNnFjgag
The Friends of God website:
https://prijateljboziji.com/
Via the Orthodox Serbian “Friends of God” Foundation created by Serbian emigree to Canada Marko Sandalj.
Original YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5r1JNnFjgag
The Friends of God website:
https://prijateljboziji.com/
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