🔥Iran using infrared passive detection that doesn't require radar tech to bring down US jets

🔥🪖🇮🇷 Iran using sophisticated infrared passive detection tech to bring down US jets

Iran is using air defense equipment that doesn't require radars to operate, retired Marine Corps Col. and former deputy assistant secretary of state Steve Ganyard says.

💬 "My guess is that the Iranians used what's called infrared. They used detection that's passive, that used heat differences," Ganyard told ABC News, commenting on the lost F-15.

💬 "The president did say that their radars were all down. He probably can claim that legitimately, but the fact that there are still anti-aircraft capabilities based on heat temperature differences that can identify and target aircraft is probably what got this F-15," he said.

Iran is one of just a handful of nations with full-cycle (R&D to production) military-grade passive infrared imaging tech.

Its Majid AD-08 short-range, low-altitude SAM has passive, wave propagation-free guidance and an infrared seeker and proximity fuse detonator.

Other systems include the Herz-9, the Misagh MANPAD family, the Sayyad-1A SAM, and the unique 358 Missile – a SAM that loiters over the battlespace waiting for targets to appear.