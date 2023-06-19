Create New Account
España, República Bananera donde nadie quiere trabajar
Vete de España
Published Yesterday

Y para qué vas a trabajar si puedes vivir de ayudas viendo netflix  y rascándote la barriga?

Por eso si quieres prosperar…

Vete de España

Extracto del video del Equipo F (David Santos y Raúl de Murcia)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yaow1ZUoF0M

Keywords
comunismocorrupcionimpuestospresion fiscaldictadura comunista

