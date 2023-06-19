España, República Bananera donde nadie quiere trabajar

Y para qué vas a trabajar si puedes vivir de ayudas viendo netflix y rascándote la barriga?
Por eso si quieres prosperar…
Vete de España
Extracto del video del Equipo
F (David Santos y Raúl de Murcia)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yaow1ZUoF0M
