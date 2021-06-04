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Why the Facebook Expose is SO HUGE - Freedom + Manipulation (Project Veritas)
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
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33 views • June 04, 2021
The ability to speak freely in the public square, protected by our first amendment, is actively being denied by the powers that be (corporate media, big tech, Democrats) if we go against the pre-approved narrative.
What the Project Veritas expose of Facebook exposed was how we were being surreptitiously silenced by big tech. The same way that they did not allow the distribution of the New York post hunter Biden laptop story, the same way that the Wuhan Lab Leak hypothesis was deemed a conspiracy theory, Facebook was demoting comments and posts that promoted "vaccine hesitancy."
It goes completely against the idea of free speech in the public square. Big tech, Twitter, Google, Facebook are actively promoting messages which they agree with, like a nanny state which knows what is best for you, while demoting or silencing voices of dissent.
This video explains why that is such a big deal. It's an Orwellian future we are trying to avoid.

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politicsbig techpropagandaproject veritasfirst amendmentbig tech censorshipmark zuckerbergjack dorseyyoutube censorshipkamala harrisfirst amendment rightsgoogle censorshipfree-speechpublic squaredigital public square
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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