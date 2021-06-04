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Why the Facebook Expose is SO HUGE - Freedom + Manipulation (Project Veritas)
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33 views • June 04, 2021
The ability to speak freely in the public square, protected by our first amendment, is actively being denied by the powers that be (corporate media, big tech, Democrats) if we go against the pre-approved narrative.
What the Project Veritas expose of Facebook exposed was how we were being surreptitiously silenced by big tech. The same way that they did not allow the distribution of the New York post hunter Biden laptop story, the same way that the Wuhan Lab Leak hypothesis was deemed a conspiracy theory, Facebook was demoting comments and posts that promoted "vaccine hesitancy."
It goes completely against the idea of free speech in the public square. Big tech, Twitter, Google, Facebook are actively promoting messages which they agree with, like a nanny state which knows what is best for you, while demoting or silencing voices of dissent.
This video explains why that is such a big deal. It's an Orwellian future we are trying to avoid.
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
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What the Project Veritas expose of Facebook exposed was how we were being surreptitiously silenced by big tech. The same way that they did not allow the distribution of the New York post hunter Biden laptop story, the same way that the Wuhan Lab Leak hypothesis was deemed a conspiracy theory, Facebook was demoting comments and posts that promoted "vaccine hesitancy."
It goes completely against the idea of free speech in the public square. Big tech, Twitter, Google, Facebook are actively promoting messages which they agree with, like a nanny state which knows what is best for you, while demoting or silencing voices of dissent.
This video explains why that is such a big deal. It's an Orwellian future we are trying to avoid.
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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