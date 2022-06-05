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When ignorance isn't bliss
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485 views • June 05, 2022
The more educated by the system the more brainwashed you become. Once rewarded by the system, you won't bite the hand that feeds you. You will follow the narrative for the sake of saving your pride. Admitting that you were wrong takes courage, but living a lie will only make you a coward.
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