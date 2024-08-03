(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)





97% of our genome is Symbionds, S Y M B I O N D S. That's our own viruses. What's me and what's not, and it comes straight off our X chromosome.

That's DNA methylation. That’s: you don't put an unmethylated CPG. Yeah, that was the other half of the work, and Lee Merritt and I agree, the word virus means poison. Yes, there are lots of poisons in our environment. What do they look like? A flu virus is not a gamma virus is not a Coronavirus and SARSCoV2 is not a Coronavirus. Was SARSCoV2 natural? Nope. Was HIV? Nope. That's why it's a bioweapon. That's where we started! Yes, they had to be injected, crippling your immune system, and then the whole family, ever so slowly, get sick and many don't get sick. And this is what will show you through the generations; how your God-given immune system... Yes, we've been poisoned. No question about it. No question. That's what the word virus means. But we’ve got a God-given virome that's 97% of our messenger RNA, it is never translated, never into enzymes that run our body.

They're protection. What's me and what's not me; self and non-self. I have a virome, I have a microbiome. I have a fungi zone. I have everything to say this is my environment. And all you have to do to prove the existence of viruses is talk about: Tell me what a teratoma is. And then I'll show you what an orchestrated immune response, according to the sovereign individual and their God gave them. Yes, the expression name of your anti-virus is yours and yours alone, not even my identical twin. It’s on the X chromosome.





