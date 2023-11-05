The crowd of people in front of the US base in Incirlik, Turkey, as protesters demonstrate against Israel's actions in the Gaza sector.
The police in Turkey used tear gas and water cannons against demonstrators attempting to enter the American military base in Incirlik.
