William Tyndale 1st Bible Printed In English 1525 - 1937 Documentary [Then Martyred]; *Amazing Old Footage

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Wiliam Tyndale - Translated it, then printed it - the First Bible Ever Printed In English 1525 - Martyred For It [burned at the stake - see 1st link bottom]; 1937 Documentary - *amazing old footage ..full screen recommended
Source of video/credit: Canada 150 Archive - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FWQZOkwUQJo
(Above video brightened audio volume increased from source video, viewability improved)
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https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2008/02/bible-history-one-who-strove.html
https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2022/07/william-tyndale-1st-english-bible.html