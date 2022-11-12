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Sudden Adult Death Syndrome; It’s NOT UNEXPECTED
These numbers are a 1 in 200 year phenomenon
This is the tip of the iceberg
Dr. Richard Urso; This is going to start waking people up to the fact that these vaccines are dangerous
We’re seeing a lot of young people who exercise coming down with SADS and it’s not unexpected
As people exercise the tight junctions loosen and the LNPs can get through and get to the outer wall cells of the heart more easily than when they’re not exercising
This is the tip of the iceberg; this is happening in a population which should be well aware that this is completely unprecedented
Source @Child Covid Vaccine Injuries UK