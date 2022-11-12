Create New Account
Sudden Adult Death Syndrome; It’s NOT UNEXPECTED
1758 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 17 days ago
These numbers are a 1 in 200 year phenomenon

This is the tip of the iceberg

Dr. Richard Urso; This is going to start waking people up to the fact that these vaccines are dangerous

We’re seeing a lot of young people who exercise coming down with SADS and it’s not unexpected

As people exercise the tight junctions loosen and the LNPs can get through and get to the outer wall cells of the heart more easily than when they’re not exercising

This is the tip of the iceberg; this is happening in a population which should be well aware that this is completely unprecedented

Source @Child Covid Vaccine Injuries UK

vaxxdr richard ursosadssudden adult death syndrome

