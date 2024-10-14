New Tesla robots are smarter, stronger, fireproof, and can assemble themselves

Elon Musk Says Tesla Bot Gen 2 Optimus's hand can do 1000 tasks, and with each update, it could even reach 5,000 or 10,000 different tasks. The robot hand is almost equal to the number of operations that a human hand can do. So what exactly can the Tesla Optimus do in the real world? Household chores, fire fighting, home security, pretty much whatever you tell it to do. Elon Musk says Tesla Bot Gen 2 Optimus could replace humans in many areas. Besides assembling other Gen 2 Optimus Robots and programming them, it can do your laundry, mow your lawn, water your garden, and even use a computer. It can also dance, squat, and move around an office with an incredibly natural gait. It recharges in an hour and will learn at an incredible speed linked to Tesla's satellite network.

