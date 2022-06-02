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Time to Put Them in JAIL | Patriot Streetfighter
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102 views • June 02, 2022
We have let these criminals run the country for too long!
We have a system that allows these career criminal politicians to stay in and corrupt the country. Even in the Republican party, there are instances of them countering actual grassroots candidates with career puppets.
Scott Mckay talks with one of these grassroots supporters to understand what we can do to help and change the momentum behind these newer candidates.
To see this full episode of Patriot Streetfighter and more at:
https://americanmediaperiscope.com/june-1st-2022-patriot-streetfighter/
Full Episodes of Patriot Streetfighter at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
We have a system that allows these career criminal politicians to stay in and corrupt the country. Even in the Republican party, there are instances of them countering actual grassroots candidates with career puppets.
Scott Mckay talks with one of these grassroots supporters to understand what we can do to help and change the momentum behind these newer candidates.
To see this full episode of Patriot Streetfighter and more at:
https://americanmediaperiscope.com/june-1st-2022-patriot-streetfighter/
Full Episodes of Patriot Streetfighter at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
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