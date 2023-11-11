Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How we should REACT to anti-Israel protesters chanting 'from the river to the sea'
channel image
High Hopes
2893 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
85 views
Published Yesterday

Glenn Beck


Nov 10, 2023


The House of Representatives censured Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib for making statements that many believe were calls for the destruction of Israel, including the common pro-Palestinian chant, "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free." But should protesters — and even members of Congress — be able to make statements like this? Or should we ban anything deemed a call for genocide, anti-Jewish, or pro-Hamas? Glenn argues that he'd rather be able to hear it from their mouths directly so he knows exactly where they stand: "What is shocking is that there are so many [in the West] so eager to do so." Glenn warns of the dangers of embracing a culture that silences speech it doesn't like, even speech it finds abhorrent.


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJ...

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fH3CzEe9T4M

Keywords
israelpalestinegenocidefreedom of speechglenn beckbananti-israelrashida tlaibreactprotesterschantfrom the river to the seapro-hamas

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket