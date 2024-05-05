Antisemitic International Criminal Court Deciding to Issue Arrest Warrants to Israeli Government

The far left islamist communist fascist nazis are setting up the jewish people into another holocaust just like Hitler and Hamas! It’s unbelievable that ISrael, who is the ONLY democracy in the Middle East and the undefeated champion in defending human rights throughout the region, is being accused of committing war crimes when we all know jews and Israelis alike have suffered and continue to suffer from the legacy of the holocaust.
Why isn’t Iran or its terrorist proxies such as Al Qaeda, ISIS, Taliban, Hamas, Hezbollah, Houthi, Al Nusra, Al Shabaab, President Vladimir Putin the Hitler wannabe nazi, and the Russian Third Reich government being investigated for war crimes?
The double standards along with the hypocrisy are absolutely ridiculous. Anyone who wishes harm towards God’s people or ISrael are the devil themselves who will be cursed for eternity, including the ICC along with the United Nations.
