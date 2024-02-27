Vax Victims & Assisted Suicide

Medical Staff Offers Assisted Suicide To Canadian Woman Paralyzed From ’Rona Shots
* If this story is disturbing to you, then it means you still have a heart — and your human soul has managed to survive these dark days.
* The trauma has been too much for many.
* They have disassociated into cold indifference; and fail to fully recognize these crimes against humanity.
* We should be prepared for the criminals to try this again.
* Mainstream media are now talking about strange cases of the measles.
* The challenge is to not disassociate, and to bear witness.
* Every person alive now is either a victim of the shots or a witness.
Reese Reports | 27 February 2024
