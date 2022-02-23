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Trevor Karney - Dark to Light, Golden Rule Revolution, GETTY & LOOKOUT MTN. AIR FORCE FILM LAB. Connection - We Never Went to the Moon - Part Two, 022222
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11 views • February 23, 2022
#OccupyTheGetty - Steven D Kelley
Join his Telegram group, OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley
https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
Thanks to Lucas Mack for this interview with Trevor Karney and video on YouTube.
He's back for part two on this Tuesday on 2/22/2022. From working with the elites of society to being in one of the most famous car crashes in history, to ending up in maximum security prison and now helping the world heal and raise it's consciousness - Trevor Karney has one of the MOST fascinating stories you'll ever hear.
WATCH MY TEDx talk: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zG0zX...
Sign up for coaching: https://www.lucasmack.com/coaching
Lucas Mack is an Author, Speaker, and Healing Catalyst for people, especially men who carry concealed trauma. Through his transformative process—the 5 Vulnerable Truths of Healing—he creates a safe, sacred, and deeply healing container for his clients to liberate themselves from the shackles of shame, trauma, and abuse. His mission is to give men permission to put down their armor and experience the power of vulnerability and unconditional love—initiating their healing and empowering them to live with authenticity and purpose. He is the founder and CEO of 4th Avenue Media as well as the host of The Golden Rule Revolution podcast, author of Everyone Has a Plan Until They Get Punched in the Face, and has spoken globally at events including TEDx, Microsoft, Society of Human Resources, and more. After healing from his own childhood abuse, he’s been devoted to freeing other high-achieving men from the trauma of the past.
Working for clients like Microsoft, T-Mobile, MOD Pizza, Napoleon Foods and more, Lucas dedicated more than 18 years providing companies with ideas, products and services that improved clarity, employee engagement, and sales. His passion for inspiring people to build deeper relationships with those around them is reflected in his writing, speaking, and coaching.
Join his Telegram group, OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley
https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
Thanks to Lucas Mack for this interview with Trevor Karney and video on YouTube.
He's back for part two on this Tuesday on 2/22/2022. From working with the elites of society to being in one of the most famous car crashes in history, to ending up in maximum security prison and now helping the world heal and raise it's consciousness - Trevor Karney has one of the MOST fascinating stories you'll ever hear.
WATCH MY TEDx talk: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zG0zX...
Sign up for coaching: https://www.lucasmack.com/coaching
Lucas Mack is an Author, Speaker, and Healing Catalyst for people, especially men who carry concealed trauma. Through his transformative process—the 5 Vulnerable Truths of Healing—he creates a safe, sacred, and deeply healing container for his clients to liberate themselves from the shackles of shame, trauma, and abuse. His mission is to give men permission to put down their armor and experience the power of vulnerability and unconditional love—initiating their healing and empowering them to live with authenticity and purpose. He is the founder and CEO of 4th Avenue Media as well as the host of The Golden Rule Revolution podcast, author of Everyone Has a Plan Until They Get Punched in the Face, and has spoken globally at events including TEDx, Microsoft, Society of Human Resources, and more. After healing from his own childhood abuse, he’s been devoted to freeing other high-achieving men from the trauma of the past.
Working for clients like Microsoft, T-Mobile, MOD Pizza, Napoleon Foods and more, Lucas dedicated more than 18 years providing companies with ideas, products and services that improved clarity, employee engagement, and sales. His passion for inspiring people to build deeper relationships with those around them is reflected in his writing, speaking, and coaching.
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