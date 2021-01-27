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WHERE ARE THESE B.BAGS GOING? AND NEWS ABOUT OZ
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412 views • January 27, 2021
HI GUYS THE GUY IN THE CLIP WORKS AS A TRUCK DRIVER AND NOTICED THESE WHEN HE DROPPED OFF SOME STUFF..SO HE FILMED IT INCOGNITO BUT WHERE ARE THEY DELIVERING THEM TOO AND WHAT FOR? GOD BLESS ALL
ORIGINAL LINK
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jpgTBZbUTKA
ORIGINAL LINK
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jpgTBZbUTKA
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