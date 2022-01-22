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No Place For Kids
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210 views • January 22, 2022
The War On Children
* Exposing the ‘for the children’ canard.
* The left is attempting to groom our children.
* We will look back in shame over masking kids.
* Deconstruction of the nuclear family has long been a leftist goal.
* Leftists would like China’s one child policy here.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 21 January 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6293007273001
* Exposing the ‘for the children’ canard.
* The left is attempting to groom our children.
* We will look back in shame over masking kids.
* Deconstruction of the nuclear family has long been a leftist goal.
* Leftists would like China’s one child policy here.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 21 January 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6293007273001
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