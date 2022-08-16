White House Under Pressure?! | Unrestricted Truths

What happened to sanctuary cities? Why is there a rise in crime?In this episode of Unrestricted Truths, James Grundvig informs us about the request so send troops into Washington, D.C. for the next 30 days. Furthermore, James discusses the new rise in immigrants being sent to D.C.

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