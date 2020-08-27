EVERY VIDEO OF KYLE RITTENHOUSE (KENOSHA SHOOTING)

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Buy your Kyle Rittenhouse Did Nothing Wrong Tee at American Patriots Apparel (www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/products/kyle-rittenhouse-did-nothing-wrong-tee-6-variants) and type SAVE15 at checkout to save 15% on your order(s). This is a compilation of video footage involving Kyle Rittenhouse on the night of August 25th/26th, 2020. Videos were taken from various sources (i.e. CJ TV on Facebook, The Rundown Live, bgonthescene) Here is some additional footage: https://youtu.be/NeU5CG9jSpU

STEVE'S TAKE: It looks like self defense to me. Of course the left hates guns and hates Patriots who would defend themselves and our streets against the hostile takeover of the anti-American left. Since that is the case, what else would you expect their fake news lamestream media to say/do but to constantly criticize and zone in on Kyle Rittenhouse while letting the left off the hook for all that they have done and continue doing.

#kenoshashooter #kylerittenhouse

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