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EVERY VIDEO OF KYLE RITTENHOUSE (KENOSHA SHOOTING)
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
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637 views • August 27, 2020

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

Buy your Kyle Rittenhouse Did Nothing Wrong Tee at American Patriots Apparel (www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/products/kyle-rittenhouse-did-nothing-wrong-tee-6-variants) and type SAVE15 at checkout to save 15% on your order(s). This is a compilation of video footage involving Kyle Rittenhouse on the night of August 25th/26th, 2020. Videos were taken from various sources (i.e. CJ TV on Facebook, The Rundown Live, bgonthescene) Here is some additional footage: https://youtu.be/NeU5CG9jSpU

STEVE'S TAKE: It looks like self defense to me. Of course the left hates guns and hates Patriots who would defend themselves and our streets against the hostile takeover of the anti-American left. Since that is the case, what else would you expect their fake news lamestream media to say/do but to constantly criticize and zone in on Kyle Rittenhouse while letting the left off the hook for all that they have done and continue doing.

#kenoshashooter #kylerittenhouse

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Keywords
civil warantifa2nd amendmentillinoisself-defenseviral video17black lives matterwisconsinriotskenoshakyle rittenhouseseventeencj tvthe rundown livebgonthescene
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy