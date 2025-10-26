Independent journalist Whitney Webb: Digital ID will fail if people refuse to comply.



"It is the cornerstone of the entire UN Agenda 2030. Without it, the programmable, surveillable money won't work."



"So much of it will not work if we do not comply with digital ID."



"If you want to change the direction the world is going, you need to figure out how you are going to set up your life so you don't have to comply with digital ID."



"If you were forced to comply with vaccine mandates and vaccine passports, how will you get around those type of restrictions when they try and impose digital ID on people for various reasons?"



"I think it's very important for people to realise that they have the power. Otherwise, they wouldn't be investing all this money to manipulate us and pitch us on this."



Source @Real Wide Awake Media

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING