BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Every Dark Disney Theory Explained
Neroke-5
Neroke-5
124 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
71 views • Today

Mirrored Content

Every Dark Disney Theory Explained In 21 Minutes

Every Theory Talked About:

1. Aladdin Takes Place in a Post-Apocalyptic Future

2. Tarzan Is Anna and Elsa’s Brother

3. The Little Mermaid’s Ariel Found Elsa and Anna’s Parents’ Shipwreck

4. Snow White’s Prince Is Actually Death

5. Belle from Beauty and the Beast Is the Great-Great-Grandmother of Jane from Tarzan

6. Andy’s Mom Was Jessie’s Original Owner in Toy Story

7. Nemo Never Existed in Finding Nemo

8. Boo Grew Up to Be the Witch in Brave

Keywords
entertainmentculturedisneymoviestheory
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Rare Earths Reprieve: US-China Deal Holds as Summit Nears, Exposing Deeper Dependency

Rare Earths Reprieve: US-China Deal Holds as Summit Nears, Exposing Deeper Dependency

Garrison Vance
The Hantavirus PSYOP: Don’t Be Fooled Again — It’s Pure Theater for the Weak-Minded

The Hantavirus PSYOP: Don’t Be Fooled Again — It’s Pure Theater for the Weak-Minded

Mike Adams
The Great Starvation: Why Global Famine Is Not an Accident

The Great Starvation: Why Global Famine Is Not an Accident

Mike Adams
Trump signals potential troop shift from Germany to Poland, escalating NATO tensions

Trump signals potential troop shift from Germany to Poland, escalating NATO tensions

Willow Tohi
Zelensky&#8217;s former press secretary claims he is a CRACKHEAD and prolongs the war to “get more money”

Zelensky’s former press secretary claims he is a CRACKHEAD and prolongs the war to “get more money”

Lance D Johnson
The System Hates You: Reclaiming your mind, body and freedom from the globalist matrix of control

The System Hates You: Reclaiming your mind, body and freedom from the globalist matrix of control

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy