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Every Dark Disney Theory Explained In 21 Minutes
Every Theory Talked About:
1. Aladdin Takes Place in a Post-Apocalyptic Future
2. Tarzan Is Anna and Elsa’s Brother
3. The Little Mermaid’s Ariel Found Elsa and Anna’s Parents’ Shipwreck
4. Snow White’s Prince Is Actually Death
5. Belle from Beauty and the Beast Is the Great-Great-Grandmother of Jane from Tarzan
6. Andy’s Mom Was Jessie’s Original Owner in Toy Story
7. Nemo Never Existed in Finding Nemo
8. Boo Grew Up to Be the Witch in Brave