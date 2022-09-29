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For true healing, one should consider a Yoga Retreat
Free Market Cash Patient
Free Market Cash Patient
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11 views • September 29, 2022

Many cultures throughout time have promoted “retreat” to find oneself - particularly after trauma

Hargobind Khalsa - author of Dharmify & founder of Casa Om Yoga Retreats

Facebook.com/CasaOmYoga


The ancient South Asian religious scripture, Bhagavad-Gita, includes:


“One who is able to withdraw his senses from sense objects, as the tortoise draws its limbs within the shell, is ﬁrmly ﬁxed in perfect consciousness.”


Uniting one’s spirit with that infinite consciousness is, in fact, the goal of “yoga” – a Sanskrit practice seeking to “yoke” one to the universe. Retreats to practice this ancient path have healed humans worldwide, especially in the West, since the 1960s. 


Americans commit to a week or so, especially after a traumatic event – such as losing a loved one or one’s livelihood. 


By regulating human functions more powerfully than any other therapy, yoga is practiced by society’s leaders, from celebrities like Tom Hanks, and political leaders like Michelle Obama to business leaders like Google cofounder Sergei Brin.


Saleforce was founded by Marc Benioff AFTER A YOGA RETREAT!


If retreating to rebuild your person has caught your attention, how does the discerning consumer seek a quality option?


For a decade now, Hargobind Khalsa has run Casa Om Retreats in two locations, in a beautiful house on the Potomac River in the mountains near Washington, D.C., and on the pristine beaches of Mexico near the Mayan ruin of Tulum. A natural entrepreneur and committed yogi, Hargobind has a good idea of what makes for an excellent retreat. 

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retreatyogabhagavad gita
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