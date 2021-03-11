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Exclusive Interview with Ian Smith of Atilis Gym in NJ
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51 views • March 11, 2021
We The Patriots USA, Inc. presents an exclusive interview with Ian Smith, owner of Atilis Gym in NJ. Ian gained national attention as he defied Governor Murphy's lockdown orders, choosing instead a path of civil disobedience so that he could keep his business open for his customers and defend his Constitutional rights.
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