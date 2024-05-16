Presentation in pdf on link below download/ Prezentacija u pdf-u na linku ispod:
https://mega.nz/file/XRpAGbYB#_78LTYoZwFbt-SHVW5GDk-yMUExv8owNVM3Wv8fBUts
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/q6oz89wcctxaog2uvqwl1/Ispunilo-se-most-potres-Fulfilled-bridge-earthquake.pdf?rlkey=sfwr88dsic7yjw1ko64p4efuf&dl=0
Download
Također na rumble/Also on rumble:
https://rumble.com/v4ngudk-ispunilo-se-most-potres-fulfilled-bridge-earthquake.html
Prethodne, vezane prezentacije najave/ Previous, related announcement presentations
Upozorenje Potres - Warning Earthquake 17.3.2024.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hXZiPt_Gzvw
Sedam. - Seven. 13.3.2024.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NTmPHMRmvzg
Tri.. - Three.. 14.3.2024.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u5XoPOkCMfQ
poruka Dinamiziranje - message Dynamization 28.3.2024.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=70SSyQIoFYY
Alarm 2:40 h 18.8.2023.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1xG0LJhf3Ns
Vizije su se ostvarile napadom na Izrael - Visions fulfilled with attack on Israel - Supernova
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WpTlRcCItBU
Gnjev Božji - Wrath of God 30.4.2023.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Bww2PzMp8s
God's peace be with you / Mir Božji bio s vama
