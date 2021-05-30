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Interesting CONvid-1984 News
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280 views • May 30, 2021
It's naturally occurring; no, it came from bats and jumped to humans; wait, it was created in a lab. Such is the ever changing narrative on the scam-demic of CONvid-1984 and the "novel coronavirus" dubbed SARS-CoV-2. In this episode of "Hamner It Out", several reports detailing this new narrative is reviewed with many questions arising surrounding this narrative.
Unfortunately, no one associated with the three letter agencies or any elected representative appears interested in answering legitimate questions concerning neither what the people have been told nor why that narrative changes frequently. Moreover, no one wants to address the actual conspiracy perpetrated upon the global population. Worse, the sheeple are uninterested in even asking the questions.
Sources:
https://noqreport.com/2021/05/29/dr-marilyn-m-singleton-the-covid-19-craziness-proves-that-einstein-was-right/
https://www.wsj.com/articles/intelligence-on-sick-staff-at-wuhan-lab-fuels-debate-on-covid-19-origin-11621796228
https://www.newstarget.com/2021-05-28-moderna-ceo-wuhan-lab-covid-escaped.html
https://100percentfedup.com/breaking-wife-of-wuhan-lab-worker-died-of-covid-in-december-2019-video/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/covid-19-has-no-credible-natural-ancestor-and-was-created-by-chinese-scientists-who-then-tried-to-cover-their-tracks-with-retro-engineering-to-make-it-seem-like-it-naturally-arose-from-bats-e/
https://100percentfedup.com/report-scientists-at-wuhan-lab-in-covid-probe-admitted-being-bitten-by-bats-video/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/im-a-doctor-but-covids-broken-my-faith-in-medical-research-i-cant-believe-anything-i-read-or-accept-any-mainstream-facts/
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2021/05/number_of_covid_cases_in_delhi_crashes_after_mass_distribution_of_ivermectin.html
Unfortunately, no one associated with the three letter agencies or any elected representative appears interested in answering legitimate questions concerning neither what the people have been told nor why that narrative changes frequently. Moreover, no one wants to address the actual conspiracy perpetrated upon the global population. Worse, the sheeple are uninterested in even asking the questions.
Sources:
https://noqreport.com/2021/05/29/dr-marilyn-m-singleton-the-covid-19-craziness-proves-that-einstein-was-right/
https://www.wsj.com/articles/intelligence-on-sick-staff-at-wuhan-lab-fuels-debate-on-covid-19-origin-11621796228
https://www.newstarget.com/2021-05-28-moderna-ceo-wuhan-lab-covid-escaped.html
https://100percentfedup.com/breaking-wife-of-wuhan-lab-worker-died-of-covid-in-december-2019-video/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/covid-19-has-no-credible-natural-ancestor-and-was-created-by-chinese-scientists-who-then-tried-to-cover-their-tracks-with-retro-engineering-to-make-it-seem-like-it-naturally-arose-from-bats-e/
https://100percentfedup.com/report-scientists-at-wuhan-lab-in-covid-probe-admitted-being-bitten-by-bats-video/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/im-a-doctor-but-covids-broken-my-faith-in-medical-research-i-cant-believe-anything-i-read-or-accept-any-mainstream-facts/
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2021/05/number_of_covid_cases_in_delhi_crashes_after_mass_distribution_of_ivermectin.html
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