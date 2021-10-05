© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You Do Not Have To Share Your COVID Vaccine Status With Stores And Churches
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • October 05, 2021
Last week Damen-Fuhrer of Oregon Kate Brown said that Stores and Churches have to ask if you’ve had the COVID vaccination before grant you admission. There are protections that make her edict illegal and you can refuse to answer. This was confirmed by NPR, National Propaganda Radio, a well known Leftist radio network. I read the article and discussed its profound implications. Also talked about other Branch Covidian topics.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.