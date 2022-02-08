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The Latest from Project Veritas | Counterculture
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72 views • February 08, 2022
https://www.theepochtimes.com/the-latest-from-project-veritas-counterculture_4259456.html
>> http://americanmuckraker.com/
>> http://premierecollectibles.com/muckraker (autographed)
In this episode of Counterculture with Danielle D’Souza Gill, Danielle interviews James O’Keefe, founder of Project Veritas, and author of the new book, “American Muckracker: Rethinking Journalism for the 21st Century.”
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>> http://americanmuckraker.com/
>> http://premierecollectibles.com/muckraker (autographed)
In this episode of Counterculture with Danielle D’Souza Gill, Danielle interviews James O’Keefe, founder of Project Veritas, and author of the new book, “American Muckracker: Rethinking Journalism for the 21st Century.”
Follow EpochTV on social media:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EpochTVus
Twitter: https://twitter.com/EpochTVus
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/EpochTV
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/epochtv
Gab: https://gab.com/EpochTV
Telegram: https://t.me/EpochTV
Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/EpochTV
Follow Danielle D’Souza Gill:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/danielledsouzagill
Twitter: http://twitter.com/danielledsouzag
Instagram: http://instagram.com/danielledsouzagill
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DanielleDsouzaGill
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/danielledsouzag
Gab: https://gab.com/danielledsouzagill
Telegram: https://t.me/danielledsouzagill
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