SMOKEY BLACK RING FLOATS ACROSS THE SKY -- THAILAND
Alex Hammer
Published Yesterday

A mysterious black ring baffled residents in Nakhon, Thailand on October 27 as it floated through the sky. This particular phenomenon has recently been seen in other countries like Singapore and Russia and is believed to be caused by a spherical structure explosion.


And of course I call total BS on whatever the MSM says this is..


https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/mysterious-black-ring-floats-through-sky-over-thailand/vi-AA1jzhZN?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=c86c293bb065471fbadc596e3a4ab315&ei=17


👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf


👉 Link to book 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4


Chad Crawford

https://www.youtube.com/@chadcrawford1502/videos

Mike Decker

https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos

Dave Holly UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos

John Graf

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos

SKYWATCH_SWFL

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mikelu/videos?page=1

Valerich77

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/valerich77/videos?page=1


ABOVE GROUND WORLD NEWS

https://odysee.com/$/uploads

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCatbXV4fW25g5mpWdTO8LjA/videos


GOES Image Viewer

https://www.star.nesdis.noaa.gov/GOES/floater.php?stormid=EP052023

https://worldview.earthdata.nasa.gov/

http://rammb.cira.colostate.edu/

http://tropic.ssec.wisc.edu/#

https://www.tropicaltidbits.com/analysis/models/?model=gfs®ion=aus&pkg=mslp_pcpn_frzn&runtime=2020111000&fh=6

https://worldview.earthdata.nasa.gov/

https://earth.nullschool.net/

https://www.ndbc.noaa.gov/

https://weather.cod.edu/

https://texasstormchasers.com/app/

https://weathertec-services.com/technology.html


vaccines censorship chemtrails gmos communism propaganda 5g weather warfare ai genocide nwo 1984 frequencies agenda 21 directed energy weapons dew geo-engineering transhumanism bunker fuel the great reset nexrad sc-ovid hoax manufactured fires

