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Silicon Valley Billionaire Shocked to Discover that the Left Can Possibly Be Authoritarian?
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100 views • October 06, 2021
Chamath Palihapitiya, silicon valley billionaires and entrepreneur, on a recent podcast introduces an article which stated that in fact, yes, the left can also be authoritarian as well. It's indicative of the blind is that exist on this side of the aisle in the amount of Kool-Aid that they have imbibed from the propagandistic corporate media and the Democratic Party. We have to be able to examine authoritarian instincts and prevent them from springing up.
#chamath #authoritarian #politics
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#chamath #authoritarian #politics
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
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Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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