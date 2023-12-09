Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: December 7-8, 2023





▪️In the northwest of the Gaza Strip, Israeli soldiers continue to encircle Beit Lahiya. The Israel Defense Forces Command claims to have captured several dozen Hamas militants in this area.





▪️Meanwhile, fierce fighting continues in the Al-Judeidah area in the north-eastern part of the Palestinian enclave. The exact configuration of the front in this area is still unknown, but it is already clear that from this direction the Israeli soldiers are moving deeper into Gaza City.





▪️In the southern part of the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces are expanding their zone of control near the Al-Qadih school compound. In parallel, fighting continues near the Al-Dhilal Mosque on the outskirts of Khan Younis.





▪️Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force continues its massive bombing of the entire Gaza Strip. The IDF attacked Jabalia most fiercely, wiping out both homes and infrastructure. The local Al Awda mosque was destroyed.





▪️Palestinian groups continue to shell southern and central Israeli cities. The IDF command accused the militants of launching missiles in close proximity to the refugee tents in Rafah, provoking strikes on them.





▪️Raids by Israeli security forces and clashes with Palestinians continue in the West Bank. The most violent clashes took place in Jenin, Hebron, near Ramallah and Tulkarm.





▪️Hezbollah and the IDF continue to exchange strikes along the entire Israel-Lebanon border. On Friday, the group's militants struck Israel's Mattat barracks, causing significant damage. The IDF insists that only two people were injured.