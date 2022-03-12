THE GLOBAL DIGITAL ID PRISON

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The Corbett Report
corbettreport
58013 subscribers
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/digitalid
Do you get the feeling digital id is being hyped by every government, corporation, financial institution and globalist-connected NGO as "the way of the future"? Well, you're right! But why is this being pushed so hard right now. Don't miss this important edition of The Corbett Report podcast where James lays out the digital id agenda and how it serves as the linchpin of the entire global enslavement grid.