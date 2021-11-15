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The VACCINATED are DROPPING DEAD in plain view as Fauci admits total vax FAILURE
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742 views • November 15, 2021
The VACCINATED are DROPPING DEAD in plain view as Fauci admits total vax FAILURE
It's not failure for f*ck sake – IT IS INTENTIONAL MURDER
Situation Update, Nov 15, 2021 - The VACCINATED are DROPPING DEAD in plain view as Fauci admits total vax FAILURE
0:00 Intro
6:15 Main Story Preview
25:25 Insane Videos
39:49 Inflation
1:02:10 Politics
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/1a1cf896-c4dc-4015-9c60-ffd90b99249e
It's not failure for f*ck sake – IT IS INTENTIONAL MURDER
Situation Update, Nov 15, 2021 - The VACCINATED are DROPPING DEAD in plain view as Fauci admits total vax FAILURE
0:00 Intro
6:15 Main Story Preview
25:25 Insane Videos
39:49 Inflation
1:02:10 Politics
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/1a1cf896-c4dc-4015-9c60-ffd90b99249e
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