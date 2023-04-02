Help Expose the Nashville Shooting Drill

Another staged event has been produced that did not happen as described by officials and the media. Cabal agents are trying to play us. They are trying to achieve a preplanned agenda.
The Nashville shooting is being exposed by many on the internet. There are many such hoaxes to learn about. Another example: The Joe Biden pretending to be president is an actor, NOT the guy who was a senator and VP.
Help expose the official fraud of these government mind control agents.
~ Yeswise Education Service – https://yeswise.com/
~ program archives & notes – https://awaremore.com/Programs/notes.htm
~ natural health – https://reallywell.com
~ survival & preparedness – https://survivethechanges.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.