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Europa part two
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1009 views • February 13, 2021
After WW1 the Jewish communists took control of Germany under the name "Weimar Republic" and began to starve women and children just like in Russia after 1917, but the Germans would not surrender so easy and began to yearn for a leader who would rid them of the jewish scourge....But would they survive in the meantime?
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