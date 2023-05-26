New Zion Assembly - 5/28/23 - Baptism & Beyond

This week, we will speak regarding what blessings should take place in a believer’s life following baptism.





Wonderful blessings come to those who respond to the gospel of Christ in baptism. They receive remission of sins and the gift of the Holy Spirit, as stated in Acts 2:38-39: "Repent, and let every one of you be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and you shall receive the gift of the Holy Spirit."





New Zion Assembly is a digital online New Covenant congregation for true Israelites - the Body of Christ!





Teaching Presbyter - Rick Wiles; Preaching Presbyter - Dr. Raymond Burkhart. Airdate: 5/28/23





