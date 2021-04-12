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(SONG) Ask Your Doctor Drug Commercial Spoof - Neal Fox
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104 views • April 12, 2021
(Re-post permission received 04.12.21)
Visit his brighteon channel at https://www.brighteon.com/channels/nealfox
Drug commercial spoof. Lyrics are real side-effects! From Jan 2010.
Song available from http://www.TheRealNealFox.com
as part of the "Life and Times of Satchel Tomain" CD.
Thanks. And visit my official site for free goodies. http://www.TheRealNealFox.com
___________________________
Support your favorite artist for less than the price of a cup of coffee!
How does an all independent artist (filmmaker, author, painter, poet) earn enough money to create his art? Without having a day job!
BECOME A PATRON for as little as the price of a cup of coffee:
http://www.patreon.com/nealfox
VISIT NEAL'S SITE:
http://www.therealnealfox.com/
https://twitter.com/nealfox
https://www.facebook.com/TheRealNealFox
http://www.theartoffensive.com/
Visit his brighteon channel at https://www.brighteon.com/channels/nealfox
Drug commercial spoof. Lyrics are real side-effects! From Jan 2010.
Song available from http://www.TheRealNealFox.com
as part of the "Life and Times of Satchel Tomain" CD.
Thanks. And visit my official site for free goodies. http://www.TheRealNealFox.com
___________________________
Support your favorite artist for less than the price of a cup of coffee!
How does an all independent artist (filmmaker, author, painter, poet) earn enough money to create his art? Without having a day job!
BECOME A PATRON for as little as the price of a cup of coffee:
http://www.patreon.com/nealfox
VISIT NEAL'S SITE:
http://www.therealnealfox.com/
https://twitter.com/nealfox
https://www.facebook.com/TheRealNealFox
http://www.theartoffensive.com/
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