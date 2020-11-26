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Black Star/Superplume/Covid-19 Report: November 26, 2020
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829 views • November 26, 2020
Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
---
Terral Blackstar Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/TerralBlackStar/videos
---
Year-over-year weekly seismic-event values for Week 40 show two of the 7+magnitude earthquake events (2014 and 2015), and one of the 6-mag earthquake events (for 2020), which is below the average for the last four years (2.16: 3.0, 3.16, 1.83, 1.33, 2.83, 2.4, 2.0, 2.5, 1.33, 2.0, 2.16, 1.66, 4.0, 3.65, previous weeks). Twelve of the 5-mag earthquake events for Week 40 is well below the weekly year-over-year total average (26.33: 28.0, 28.33, 23.66, 26.16, 32.0, 25.2, 26.8, 30.33, 30.0, 27.0, 31.5, 23.33, 27.0) for previous weeks) with 309 of the 2.5-to-4-mag quakes being 68 events higher than the weekly-event average (240.83: 250.83, 243.33, 224.16, 256.33, 278.83, 247.33, 235.4, 286.16, 272, 281.5, 257, 302.66, 241.8) not earning a red value. The numbers we see today most-closely match those from Week 40 of 2018.
--
Earth has gone 502 days with 10 of the 7-magnitude earthquake events striking around the world, when we should have seen 27.5 big quakes (Natural Resources Canada* one every 18.26 days: Upgrades to the Network) striking historically through the period. Just one of the 6-magnitude earthquake events for Week 40 gives us seven for the 6-week period, when 2019 saw sixteen for Weeks 35-40 last year. Twelve of the 5-mag quakes is the low watermark for the last six years, which is the seventh time we have seen less than 20 events for 2020 (only 3 times for 2019).
--
Links used during update report:
3 fireballs explode over Brazil (videos): https://meteorshowertonight.org/brazil-fireball-video/
--
Biden Will Propose 'Path to Citizenship' For 11 Million Illegals First 100 Days in Office, Likely Trigger
New Border Crisis:
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/11/25/biden-will-propose-path-to-citizenship-for-11-million-illegals-first-100-days-in-office-likely-trigger-new-border-crisis-n1172227
--
Scoop: Israeli military prepares for possibility Trump will strike Iran:
https://www.axios.com/israeli-military-prepares-trump-iran-0d0a5725-c410-4f5c-a0ea-9c6f9add4966.html
--
The pandemic of crime or why US urban areas hit decade highs in 2020:
https://strangesounds.org/2020/11/pandemic-of-crimes-usa-cities.html
--
HERE IS BILL GATES’ INJECTABLE BIOCHIP, FOR THOSE WHO THINK IT IS CONSPIRACY THEORY:
https://coronanews123.wordpress.com/2020/11/02/here-is-bill-gates-injectable-biochip-for-those-who-think-it-is-conspiracy-theory/
--
Dead mink infected with a mutated form of COVID-19 rise from graves after mass culling:
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2020/11/25/covid-19-denmark-mink-rising-from-the-dead/6426378002/
--
NHS set to take over Derby Arena for giant vaccination center:
https://davidicke.com/2020/11/26/nhs-set-to-take-over-derby-arena-for-giant-vaccination-centre/
--
Doctors warn US will see 'darkest days' after Thanksgiving:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/doctors-warn-us-will-see-darkest-days-after-thanksgiving/ar-BB1bo7II?ocid=ientp
--
The Latest: Reno coroner: Surge could affect storage of dead:
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-angela-merkel-germany-coronavirus-pandemic-fe1dfe62a7d0f80e847767e0b9ea2f9b
--
AstraZeneca manufacturing error clouds vaccine study results:
https://apnews.com/article/international-news-oxford-coronavirus-pandemic-883e783962dc562a99864b4b63de9897
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
Terral Blackstar Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/TerralBlackStar/videos
---
Year-over-year weekly seismic-event values for Week 40 show two of the 7+magnitude earthquake events (2014 and 2015), and one of the 6-mag earthquake events (for 2020), which is below the average for the last four years (2.16: 3.0, 3.16, 1.83, 1.33, 2.83, 2.4, 2.0, 2.5, 1.33, 2.0, 2.16, 1.66, 4.0, 3.65, previous weeks). Twelve of the 5-mag earthquake events for Week 40 is well below the weekly year-over-year total average (26.33: 28.0, 28.33, 23.66, 26.16, 32.0, 25.2, 26.8, 30.33, 30.0, 27.0, 31.5, 23.33, 27.0) for previous weeks) with 309 of the 2.5-to-4-mag quakes being 68 events higher than the weekly-event average (240.83: 250.83, 243.33, 224.16, 256.33, 278.83, 247.33, 235.4, 286.16, 272, 281.5, 257, 302.66, 241.8) not earning a red value. The numbers we see today most-closely match those from Week 40 of 2018.
--
Earth has gone 502 days with 10 of the 7-magnitude earthquake events striking around the world, when we should have seen 27.5 big quakes (Natural Resources Canada* one every 18.26 days: Upgrades to the Network) striking historically through the period. Just one of the 6-magnitude earthquake events for Week 40 gives us seven for the 6-week period, when 2019 saw sixteen for Weeks 35-40 last year. Twelve of the 5-mag quakes is the low watermark for the last six years, which is the seventh time we have seen less than 20 events for 2020 (only 3 times for 2019).
--
Links used during update report:
3 fireballs explode over Brazil (videos): https://meteorshowertonight.org/brazil-fireball-video/
--
Biden Will Propose 'Path to Citizenship' For 11 Million Illegals First 100 Days in Office, Likely Trigger
New Border Crisis:
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/11/25/biden-will-propose-path-to-citizenship-for-11-million-illegals-first-100-days-in-office-likely-trigger-new-border-crisis-n1172227
--
Scoop: Israeli military prepares for possibility Trump will strike Iran:
https://www.axios.com/israeli-military-prepares-trump-iran-0d0a5725-c410-4f5c-a0ea-9c6f9add4966.html
--
The pandemic of crime or why US urban areas hit decade highs in 2020:
https://strangesounds.org/2020/11/pandemic-of-crimes-usa-cities.html
--
HERE IS BILL GATES’ INJECTABLE BIOCHIP, FOR THOSE WHO THINK IT IS CONSPIRACY THEORY:
https://coronanews123.wordpress.com/2020/11/02/here-is-bill-gates-injectable-biochip-for-those-who-think-it-is-conspiracy-theory/
--
Dead mink infected with a mutated form of COVID-19 rise from graves after mass culling:
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2020/11/25/covid-19-denmark-mink-rising-from-the-dead/6426378002/
--
NHS set to take over Derby Arena for giant vaccination center:
https://davidicke.com/2020/11/26/nhs-set-to-take-over-derby-arena-for-giant-vaccination-centre/
--
Doctors warn US will see 'darkest days' after Thanksgiving:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/doctors-warn-us-will-see-darkest-days-after-thanksgiving/ar-BB1bo7II?ocid=ientp
--
The Latest: Reno coroner: Surge could affect storage of dead:
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-angela-merkel-germany-coronavirus-pandemic-fe1dfe62a7d0f80e847767e0b9ea2f9b
--
AstraZeneca manufacturing error clouds vaccine study results:
https://apnews.com/article/international-news-oxford-coronavirus-pandemic-883e783962dc562a99864b4b63de9897
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
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