Days of Elijah with Eddie Chumney, Part IV The Role of the Messiah and the Deeper Meaning in Torah

Eddie Chumney continues his in-depth look at Two Houses and the New Testament to reveal the sod, or deeper meaning behind biblical prophecy and the role of the Messiah at the end of the age. Explore how Israel, Torah, and Messiah are one. Eddie Chumney reveals prophetic patterns in Matthew that connect Israel’s story to Yeshua.