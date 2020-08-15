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SHADOW GATE
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126 views • August 15, 2020
SHADOW GATE –-
by Millie Weaver---
behavioral profiling -social media mind control - election tampering and so much more
was Millie; and her husband arrested Friday Aug 14 2020 (on a charge that was dropped months before}
on the day this film dropped and they would have to wait all weekend in jail to see a judge on Monday
sounds like a set up to me
by Millie Weaver---
behavioral profiling -social media mind control - election tampering and so much more
was Millie; and her husband arrested Friday Aug 14 2020 (on a charge that was dropped months before}
on the day this film dropped and they would have to wait all weekend in jail to see a judge on Monday
sounds like a set up to me
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