"They've built something I call technocratic feudalism, and inside it, they run a program called manufactured friction."



"It's the reason why... there's always a crisis, a feud, or a fight... But chaos alone isn't enough."



"They've turned your life into compliance capitalism, where you don't just pay for access, you have to prove obedience. Every border, every transaction, every digital checkpoint is a test."



"The fight was never between left and right, race and race, man and woman. It is between the owners of the system and everyone trapped inside it."



"And the moment enough of us stop playing their game, the system collapses."



"That's why they'll keep you distracted until your last breath."



Source @thelaststand01

