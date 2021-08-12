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Dr. Zelenko - Corruption Borders On Genocide
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10 views • August 12, 2021
Dr. Zelenko developed the protocol that saved thousands of his patients, yet the medical establishment refuses to listen. Over 500,000 Americans did not need to die from the virus if time honored treatment protocols had been followed. Telling people to take tylenol and wait until you need the hospital is not how an illness is treated, yet that is all that is being done for this virus.
FDA commissoners have a serious conflict of interest based on their connection to the pharma industry.
FDA commissoners have a serious conflict of interest based on their connection to the pharma industry.
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