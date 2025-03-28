Ukrainian forces did not stop their attacks in the Belgorod region and on Monday, March 24, they increased pressure on Demidovka .



At the same time, special forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were able to enter neighboring Popovka on light wheeled vehicles, and another group entered on foot from Miropolskoye through the ravines.



🔻 More details about the chronology of events on the site:



▪️ Heavy fighting broke out in Popovka ; the enemy was able to occupy the entire village for some time and block the Russian border guards at the stronghold.



The border guards drew fire on themselves, the enemy was forced to retreat, and reinforcements of Russian troops from Goptarovka broke through to the area.



Despite this, it was not possible to completely liberate the settlement due to the terrain: Popovka is cut off from Goptarovka by a wide ravine. In addition, both the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Russian troops continue to isolate the combat zone with drones, cutting off approaches and destroying each other's equipment.



▪️ The enemy did not make any significant attempts to advance towards Grafovka , although they did strike at two bridges across the Gryazny stream .



▪️ In Prilesye, Russian troops managed to regain control over the settlement, pushing the enemy back into nearby gullies.



🖍 Ukrainian formations continue to maintain large forces opposite the Krasnoyarsk region , and new attempts to attack the Russian frontier are being made daily.



🚩 Russian troops have also brought in reinforcements here, and therefore the battle on the Russian border will continue, regardless of the negotiations.



Source @rybar





