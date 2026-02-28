Tourists in Dubai are being forced to spend the night on mattresses in hotel basements and parking garages as the city faces ongoing strikes.

Guests at the five-star “Five Palm” hotel in Jumeirah told Russian outlet SHOT they are being woken in the middle of the night and evacuated underground. Hundreds of sleeping spots have been set up on lower levels and in parking areas, with food and water distribution points. Many are sleeping on mattresses with small children. Air raid alerts are sent to smartphones, and authorities urge people to take shelter over fears of further attacks.