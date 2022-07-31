UK Refuses to Release CCP Vaccine Info to Protect Vaccine Manufacturer’s Interests

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https://gnews.org/post/p1200add8
With the effort of the Whistleblowers Movement to spread the messages about the danger of the CCP virus vaccine, mandatory vaccination policies in many parts of the world have now been largely eliminated. And yet, health officials in some countries are still pushing the vaccines on its own people. As Miles Guo explained in his live broadcast on July 3rd, while a few of these officials were using the vaccine as mean to revenge against humanity the majority of these officials were either ignorant about the danger of the vaccine and believed the vaccines were beneficial, or they were seeking financial gains